FARLEY, Iowa — Kurt Rosenthal took a break from umpiring softball games to explain what makes one coed tournament held this weekend so different.
“It is a relaxing, enjoyable experience, but the wishes are what this is all about,” he said.
Rosenthal umpired during the three-day Cuffs and Hoses Making Wishes Come True fundraising event held Friday through Sunday at Farley Community Park. The event raises funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps fulfill wishes of children with a critical illness.
Rosenthal’s day job is with the Dubuque Police Department, and the organizers of the annual event come from his department, as well as the Dubuque Fire Department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Dubuque County’s 911 Dispatch Center.
“In the nine years that we have done it, we have made over $111,000 for Make-A-Wish,” said Jessica George-Rethwisch, an event organizer who serves as lead dispatcher at the 911 center. “We make our money through food and beverage sales, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle — that’s where we make the bulk of our money.”
Event proceeds have allowed for the granting of eight wishes in nine years.
“They are such incredible people to allow kids to have wishes,” said Grace Keith, of Dubuque.
The Keith family, with 13-year-old son Lincoln, went on a Make-A-Wish trip to Walt Disney World a couple of years ago.
“It is such an incredible gift,” Keith said. “(Lincoln) was definitely down and struggling because of his health issues and he was so filled with joy (because of the trip). We are so grateful — it is the gift of a lifetime. We want to see other families who are in the same situation that we are in granted a wish.”
Organizers canceled the event in 2020 because of COVID-19. The 2019 event raised more than $23,000. Revenue totals weren’t yet available Sunday for this year’s event.
“We have a softball tournament that always runs the third weekend in August at Farley Park,” George-Rethwisch said. “On Saturday, we have a volleyball tournament that runs throughout the day.
The softball tournament draws 16 teams, with a waiting list each year.
Dave Grass played Sunday as a member of a team representing Asbury Fire Department. Grass has played in the tournament for about five years.
“We love to come out and support the cause,” Grass said. “We are always helping our community, and we like to find other ways to help.”
Luke Pothoff played for a team representing the sheriff’s department.
“It’s a time for everybody to come out and have a great time, and it’s all to grant wishes,” he said.
Abby Ray played for a team representing Dupaco Community Credit Union.
“I’m unique — I used to be on the police department and I recently moved to Dupaco,” Ray said. “We got a team together and we got more than 20 employees to come out and volunteer.”
Ray said the importance of granting wishes to children has kept the Cuffs and Hoses event growing throughout the years.
“There’s nothing better in the world than helping take pain away and let the kids be kids,” she said.