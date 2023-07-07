A recent grant received by the City of Dubuque will help fund social and emotional learning opportunities for students through the city’s program with AmeriCorps.
The City of Dubuque this week was awarded a three-year, $404,798 grant from AmeriCorps, a federally funded service program, to continue its work with AmeriCorps members and students in the community. The grant will be matched with an additional $176,526 from the City of Dubuque and $40,750 in private funding. Using the funding, AmeriCorps programming will shift from its recent focus on literacy to a social and emotional learning focus.
“It’s been about 12 years since we started to focus on literacy as a priority,” said Heather Satterly, City of Dubuque community impact director. “We did that for a long time and saw a lot of positive success and growth for students, but it’s really been in the last three years with working and meeting AmeriCorps members when the conversations started about if we needed to consider a shift.”
The programming will focus on self-awareness, social awareness, self-management, goal-directed behavior, relationship skills, personal responsibility, decision-making and optimistic thinking — all of which Satterly said AmeriCorps members saw a need for following the COVID-19 pandemic. AmeriCorps members will identify students’ strengths in those categories and what areas need to be worked on.
“We see reports across the country of student behaviors increasing and students struggling in the classroom,” Satterly said. “If we have time to work with students in that realm, hopefully they will be able to focus more in the classroom.”
The learning opportunities, which will include both in-school and out-of-school programs and local organizations, will begin in September for kids in grades K through 12.
Satterly said the city is looking for 45 AmeriCorps members to work on the programs, as well as 100 volunteers to fill a variety of needs, primarily as mentors.
Valerie Weiser, a Peosta, Iowa, resident and former AmeriCorps member in Dubuque, said she helped the City of Dubuque with AmeriCorps in a social and emotional learning pilot program last school year. Weiser specifically worked with students in kindergarten through fifth grade on social skills and building relationships.
“What we noticed in the school is some kiddos at the beginning of the year struggled to adapt to classroom rules and expectations,” Weiser said. “They didn’t have severe behavioral needs, but the kiddos just needed extra support. ... When we worked on those skills explicitly, it became a nonissue. They ended up being more successful and having more peer relationships.”
Satterly added that programming for teens at the Multicultural Family Center for the past two years has already focused on social emotional learning with success.
“If we can help these kids through whatever they’re going through and create a space for them, we can set them up for success,” she said.