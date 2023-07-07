A recent grant received by the City of Dubuque will help fund social and emotional learning opportunities for students through the city’s program with AmeriCorps.

The City of Dubuque this week was awarded a three-year, $404,798 grant from AmeriCorps, a federally funded service program, to continue its work with AmeriCorps members and students in the community. The grant will be matched with an additional $176,526 from the City of Dubuque and $40,750 in private funding. Using the funding, AmeriCorps programming will shift from its recent focus on literacy to a social and emotional learning focus.

Recommended for you