A University of Dubuque employee recently received the Meghan Hackett Leadership Award from the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals
Taryn Kafer, director of events and scheduling at UD, was honored during the annual Young Professionals Symposium at Grand River Center.
The award is handed out each year in memory of Hackett, an influential member of YP. She died in November 2006 at the age of 23 after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Barry Gentry, senior vice president of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said via email that Kafer is “extremely kind and has forged her own path through hard work and always being the first to raise her hand and say, ‘I can do that!’”