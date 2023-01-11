MANCHESTER, Iowa — On a recent day when 19 families sought food assistance at Delaware County Food Bank, a new location with more room for commodities and equipment is helping the staff and volunteers serve those in need.
The new location is below the Miracle-Ear hearing aid office on South Franklin Street in Manchester, accessible from a door in the basement facing the public parking lot.
The new space opened in late September.
Recommended for you
“This location is a big improvement,” said food bank Coordinator Doug Robbins. “We have almost tripled our floor space and have drastically reduced our utilities. It’s also more secure.”
The previous location was below Roses in the Snow, also on South Franklin Street. Robbins noted that Ardith Harring, a past owner of Roses in the Snow who died Dec. 18, was a strong supporter of the food bank.
“Ardith donated a tremendous amount to the food bank,” he said. “She donated utilities and helped out with our operating costs tremendously. She was a great help.”
The food bank is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Robbins said staff and volunteers come in earlier to box food into 45-pound allotments for families of three or fewer people and 65-pound allotments for families of four or more.
In addition to the items, families receive milk, bread and eggs, at least three kinds of meat and a package of produce.
The food bank receives food from Northeast Iowa Food Bank through the Feeding America Program.
“We get truck deliveries from them,” Robbins explained. “In addition, we get a lot of food donated from Fareway, Walmart and Dollar Fresh. We have an account at Kwik Star where we can get milk, eggs and bread.”
Robbins also credited Alan Von Talge for donating eggs to the food bank.
“He raises his own and has been exceptionally generous,” Robbins said.
Those wishing to assist the food bank with donations can donate money or food. As a general rule, Robbins said the food bank has greater purchasing power with money, allowing it to buy more food items. But he said that has changed of late.
“Recently, USDA canned goods have almost dried up, forcing us to purchase full retail for canned fruits and vegetables,” he said.
Those wishing to get food from the food bank must call the local HACAP office at 563-927-4629 between 8 and 10 a.m. on days the food bank is open.
“If they are new to the food bank, they need to register either at HACAP or here at the food bank,” Robbins said. “They only answer a few questions.”
“We would like to see more seniors and more families that really need the food to take advantage of us because we have it here. Social Security doesn’t cut it anymore to feed people and pay the bills.”
Robbins said volunteers are always welcome. Those wishing to volunteer should call 563-920-8532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.