Declining enrollment and rising operational costs prompted Dubuque Community Schools officials to close an elementary school 40 years ago.
It was a situation reminiscent of the news this week that Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque will close at the conclusion of the current school year. Jackson Elementary School closed at the end of the 1982-83 academic year, following nearly a decade of consideration and amid parent opposition.
Located on West Locust Street and currently home to a child care center, Jackson Elementary was built in 1884. Citing declining enrollment and rising operational costs at the building, the Dubuque Community School Board voted on Nov. 29, 1982, to close the school at the end of the school year.
The Telegraph Herald examined the circumstances surrounding Jackson School in its Sept. 9, 1982, edition.
PARENTS, BOARD AT ODDS ON CLOSING SCHOOL
Mounting repair bills and a small enrollment might close the doors of Dubuque’s Jackson Elementary School before the next school year.
But the 98-year-old school probably won’t go down without a fight from the parents of its students, who say they like the closeness of the neighborhood school.
Jackson has the smallest enrollment in the Dubuque Community School District. There are 157 students there this year, said Principal Sam Hutchinson. Last year, there were 159, and in 1979, there were 178.
Declining enrollments are a problem districtwide, which leads to tighter budgets. Jackson School is expensive to operate, and that is the bottom line, according to some administrators. The district could save anywhere from $140,867 to $279,126 in teaching, administrative and clerical salaries if the school were closed.
Also, at least $115,000 of major repairs would be needed to bring the building up to code, according to a presentation to the school board by Marvin O’Hare, the district’s assistant superintendent. Other repairs could push the total as high as $630,500.
Administrators have projected that the average class size at Jackson will drop to about 17 for the 1983-84 school year. The current district average is slightly more than 21. Those small class settings force single-class grades, which limit instructional flexibility.
But finances aren’t the deciding factor, according to some concerned parents, who say small schools have big advantages. Jackson is a neighborhood school, which allows children to stay near their homes and friends for school, the parents say. Families know each other and the teachers, and the smaller classes allow their children to get more attention from the teachers.
The board informally talked of closing the school in 1975 and officially considered it in 1979. After weeks of protest by parents of Jackson School students, the board in December 1979 voted to keep the school open.
But it wasn’t a full pardon. It might have been little more than a stay of execution.
The board voted again in June of this year to officially consider closing the school.