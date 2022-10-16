A little bird of prey living at a Dubuque museum boasts an outsized personality.
“He’s got a big personality,” said Emy Konrath, bird and mammal keeper at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “I would say of all of our birds here, he is the friendliest.”
Konrath spoke about an American kestrel named Malar living in the “Raptors Roost” enclosure on the museum’s campus.
“Of all of the birds here, he is the most interested in people,” Konrath said. “I will see him sitting by his windows a lot. He seems to really enjoy the public guests coming. He is a little social butterfly in a way.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at North America’s smallest falcon.
‘HE IS REALLY SMART’
The museum’s American kestrel only weighs about a quarter of a pound but has a hefty intellect compared to some of the facility’s other raptors.
“He is really smart,” Konrath said. “There is a range (of intelligence) for raptors, and falcons are on the smarter side.”
The intelligence contributes to the American kestrel’s receptiveness to training.
“We do a lot of training, and you can tell he is very engaged in his training sessions,” Konrath said. “We are (training him) to step up on a (falconry) glove, getting him comfortable with that.”
Museum staff also train the American kestrel to perform short flights with a handler.
“It’s good exercise for him,” Konrath said. “In the future, we might incorporate that in educational programming, so we can show off that skill. We teach him to go into his crate so that he can travel and be comfortable doing programs with groups of people around him.”
‘THAT IS A COOL ADAPTATION’
American kestrels are commonly seen in the wild in the tri-state area, sometimes hovering over a field as they search for prey.
“That is a cool adaptation,” Konrath said. “If they are trying to hunt and they can’t find a good perch in the area, where they would sit and look for food, they will hover above grassland or a field so they can scout their surroundings. They have very good eyesight.”
Konrath said American kestrels will eat a variety of small prey.
“In the wild, they will eat a lot of grasshoppers and larger-sized insects,” Konrath said. “They will also eat small mammals, small birds and small reptiles. Here we’re trying to feed him the same thing — a variety of mice, chicks and sometimes crickets. “
‘YOU’RE IN MY TERRITORY’
Five-year-old Malar arrived at the museum in 2020 from a bird of prey rehabilitation center. He had injured a wing in the wild and was deemed unable to be released back into the wild.
“He can fly a little bit but not enough so that he could hunt and survive by himself,” Konrath said.
Earlier this year, Malar received an unexpected visitor to the museum grounds.
“We had a (wild) kestrel that was living around the river museum,” Konrath said. “You could hear him call, and our kestrel calling back. I think it might have been about, ‘You’re in my territory.’ The (wild kestrel) was spending a lot of time perching on (a museum campus building) and vocalizing. We would hear them communicating with each other.”
