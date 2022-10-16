Meet the critter
Malar, the American kestrel at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

A little bird of prey living at a Dubuque museum boasts an outsized personality.

“He’s got a big personality,” said Emy Konrath, bird and mammal keeper at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “I would say of all of our birds here, he is the friendliest.”

