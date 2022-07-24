Sheepshead minnow
Buy Now

A sheepshead minnow (left) swims at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Thursday.

 JESSICA REILLY

New arrivals tend to come in bunches — sometimes big bunches — in a busy corner of a Dubuque museum.

Directly across from the Carver Stingray Touch Tank in the Delta Exhibit of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is a plant-filled aquarium that serves as a birthing suite of sorts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.