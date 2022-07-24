New arrivals tend to come in bunches — sometimes big bunches — in a busy corner of a Dubuque museum.
Directly across from the Carver Stingray Touch Tank in the Delta Exhibit of National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is a plant-filled aquarium that serves as a birthing suite of sorts.
Small fish regularly and often prolifically reproduce in the Red Mangrove Habitat aquarium in the museum’s National River Center.
“The little plants you see in there are actually mangroves,” said Audra Roseland, an aquarist at the museum. “Mangroves are good habitat for a fish nursery because they provide shelter and a nutrient-rich place.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at three of the types of fish that live in the Red Mangrove Habitat aquarium.
HOME FOR FLORIDA TRANSPLANTS
Small sailfin mollies dart from side to side in the upper third of the tank. Larger sheepshead minnows slowly glide in calmer waters closer to the tank’s sandy bottom. An oyster toadfish quietly bides his time in a sheltering feature along the bottom.
Young red mangrove plants stretch upward from the bottom of the top of the tank.
“The mangroves came from the Brevard (Fla.) Zoo,” Roseland said. “We’re hoping they will grow (in the Dubuque tank). There is a wide variety of wildlife that relies on this habitat.”
Red mangroves are broad-leaved evergreen trees that grow at sea level along the shore in the Southeast.
Museum staff designed the tank of the habitat aquarium to mimic conditions in the wild. A faster flow of water exists at the top of the tank while water flow slows closer to the bottom.
“Fish that don’t necessarily like that fast-flowing water (near the top) will have a spot for shelter and take a break or a rest,” Roseland said.
A little longer than 1 inch, sheepshead minnows are fish that prefer the quieter waters. The fish with a stout body and a small and upturned mouth can live in fresh and saltwater environments with little to no current.
“They are not too aggressive,” Roseland said. “They are a chill fish.”
HELLO, BABY ... AND BABY ... AND BABY
Sailfin mollies are small fish with big reproductive reputations.
“The sailfin mollies will really reproduce in (the tank) and have reproduced many times,” Roseland said. “Sometimes, people will come and see an explosion of these mollies. The mollies are like a guppy. They hold the babies inside of them and then let them all out. It can be like 50 at a time.”
The mollies prefer the middle portion of the tank, with faster-flowing water.
HIS SPECIES WENT TO SPACE
Oyster toadfish don’t move around too much, but in 1998, some members of the species took an especially far trip.
“NASA sent oyster toadfish to space in 1998 — one of the first fish species to go up and participate in micro-gravity developmental projects,” Roseland said.
