A Dubuque police captain suing the city for discrimination said her recent retirement was prompted by City Council members’ refusal to hold the city manager and police chief accountable.
Abby Simon retired effective Jan. 21. She was the department’s highest-ranking woman at the time of the move.
In a statement provided to the Telegraph Herald, she addressed her departure.
“I was a police officer for the City of Dubuque for 221/2 years,” Simon said in the statement. “I enjoyed what I did, was good at my job and was respected. I worked my way up through the ranks over the years.
“Unfortunately, the work environment drastically deteriorated under Chief Mark Dalsing. The tone of an organization is set by its leaders, who are in a position to shape employees’ attitudes, decisions and practices.”
Simon sued the city last summer on the grounds of gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation.
The lawsuit, set for trial in January 2021, alleges a broad issue with sexism and discrimination in the department.
Dalsing declined to comment on Simon’s latest accusations, citing the pending litigation.
However, his attorney, Deborah Tharnish, of Des Moines, wrote in court filings that Dalsing’s actions “were based on legitimate business considerations and were made in good faith and in compliance” with state and federal laws.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen responded to the TH with an emailed statement: “The city takes allegations of discrimination, retaliation and harassment seriously, but because this is a matter of pending litigation, the matter is confidential.”
In court filings, both Dalsing and the city have denied Simon’s claims. Both contend that Simon’s complaints about police command staff were related to “interpersonal disputes and gender was never mentioned, nor was discriminatory conduct.”
“(B)etween 1997 and late 2017, there is not one single document within the Dubuque Police Department that supports any of the claims being made in plaintiff’s petition,” attorney Les Reddick wrote on behalf of the city in response to Simon’s lawsuit.
Her lawsuit claims that in 2016 and in 2017, she was passed over for a promotion to captain despite receiving better test and interview scores than the two men who received the promotions.
Both Dalsing’s and the city’s attorneys contend all candidates were well-prepared for the positions, and that gender had nothing to do with the promotions.
“Defendants would have made the same decisions with respect to plaintiff’s employment, regardless of her status as a member of a protected class,” Tharnish wrote in Dalsing’s response to the lawsuit.
Reddick wrote that Simon told Dalsing “that all of the candidates for captain were deserving.”
Reached by the TH, Reddick said the two men promoted to captain before Simon also were promoted to corporal and lieutenant before Simon, “and she never made any complaints on those being based on gender.”
Simon, though, contends she “raised multiple concerns about discrimination, harassment and retaliation, as did several other females.”
“Van Milligen refused to hold Chief Dalsing, members of the command staff and other employees accountable,” Simon said in her recent statement to the TH. “Then, the City Council refused to hold Mr. Van Milligen accountable. Eventually, it all became too much. I could no longer be sure that the city would have my back if something happened, and I could no longer serve the officers and citizens to the best of my ability.”
Simon is not currently employed, according to her attorney, Paige Fiedler, of Johnston, Iowa.
Under the Municipal Fire & Police Retirement System of Iowa, Simon is eligible to earn 66% of her pension benefit for having put in at least 22 years of service, but she cannot receive that benefit until age 55.
Council Members Brad Cavanagh and Ric Jones declined to comment on Simon’s accusations, citing the pending litigation.
Mayor Roy Buol and other council members did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story.
Last summer, a majority of then-City Council members pushed to oust Van Milligen after months of closed-door discussions over claims of harassment and discrimination in the city’s workforce.
Concerns raised by council members at the time included the perceived mishandling of Simon’s lawsuit, as well as the process that led to her promotion.
The accusations against the city manager also included claims of a loss of talented female and racially diverse staff due to “serious cultural problems” that led to a hostile workplace at City Hall, according to documents obtained by the TH.
With Simon’s retirement, there are no women above the rank of lieutenant on the Dubuque police force.
While the department does not historically track department demographics year to year, Dalsing said the department in 2009, prior to his promotion to chief in 2010, was made up of 85 white men, two Hispanic/Latino men and 14 women, with no women or minorities in supervisory roles.
Today, the department contains 86 white men, four black men, three Hispanic/Latino men and 10 women, four of whom are black or Hispanic/Latina.
The department has one woman and one Hispanic/Latino man in supervisory roles on its roster of 107 sworn officers.