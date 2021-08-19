A recent Disney film will be presented free outdoors this weekend in Dubuque.

The 2016 film “Moana” will be shown at dusk -- approximately 8:30 p.m. -- on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Washington Square as part of the Dubuque Museum of Art’s “Movies at the Museum” series.

The movie is being shown through a partnership with Fidelity Bank & Trust.

Organizers ask that viewers bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to the outdoor showing.

