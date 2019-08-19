Dubuque City Council Member Kate Larson announced tonight that she will leave the city and vacate her council seat.
She said she would like to serve through December. Larson is in the middle of her first term representing Ward 3, having been elected in November 2017.
She said she didn't stamp a firm date on her departure in case another date would work better for the council or city staff.
"I would prefer to stay on a few more months, preferably through the end of the year, so I can say I served half my term, and finish some business," she said.
She said her decision was based on "unforeseen job changes" over the last year and that her family must relocate to central Illinois.
"This decision did not come lightly or easily," she said. "I will take the wealth of knowledge gained from residents, colleagues, commissioners and staff and apply it to make a difference wherever I land."
City Clerk Kevin Firnstahl said options for filling Larson's seat will be dictated in part by when she leaves the council.
Larson's seat only could be on the ballot for the November election if she immediately resigns from her post, he said.
He also noted that if she serves through December, council members could not appoint someone to fill the position until after it is vacated.