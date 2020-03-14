DARLINGTON, Wis. — The greatest gift Carson Hartwig gave people could be found on their faces — a smile extending from cheek to cheek — inevitably provoked by the young man’s laughter and kindness.
Known for his collection of silly socks and even sillier hats, the 15-year-old died March 2 after a two-year battle with osteosarcoma.
“He was giving his smile and his silliness and his happiness so that no one ever worried about him,” said his mother, Jamie Hartwig. “He was Mr. Kindness.”
Known throughout Lafayette County, Carson is now making ripples across the country following the creation of a Facebook page that encourages people to log acts of kindness in honor of the Darlington teen.
Since the page was anonymously created last week, “Kindness for Carson” has recorded more than 160 random acts of kindness across 10 states and two countries. The page itself has accumulated more than 1,000 likes and 1,000 followers.
“‘Kindness for Carson’ is perfect because he just got along with everybody and was a really good friend,” said Jamie, who teaches in Darlington Community Schools.
Carson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in his upper arm in January 2018. Following several surgeries at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, he appeared cancer free. But physicians later discovered it had metastasized to his lungs.
“For about a year, he had some lung surgeries. He had some good times and, of course, had some rough times too,” Jamie said. “He held out hope until the end, and he never asked how long he had.”
After Carson’s diagnoses, family members feared the effects of cancer treatment and were unsure how to act around him, Jamie said, but her boy continued to enjoy life, putting people at ease with his smile.
Throughout his treatment, Carson attended school earning top marks.
He also was a fiercely dedicated athlete, driven to tears in the event he did not emerge victorious and, sometimes, even when he won. Even after his illness kept him from playing, Carson made it to the football field as a team manager.
“He pumped up the team before they went on the field,” Jamie said. “He never complained.
“I wish I could think like Carson.”
At his funeral, Jamie reflected upon Carson’s attitude toward his illness.
“When we were talking in his hospital room about how much it stinks that he has cancer, he said, ‘I don’t even feel bad for myself mom. When you see all these other kids here with cancer, you can’t feel bad for yourself because they have it rough too,’” she wrote in her eulogy.
Shullsburg resident Jan Hendrickson was among the many southwest Wisconsin residents who posted an act of kindness in hope that it would bring the Hartwigs some comfort.
“I can’t fathom it,” she said. “There’s a lot of people that really cared about that kid, even people who didn’t personally know him or his family.”
Hendrickson, who is handy with a camera, assisted a community member who needed a substitute wedding photographer on short notice.
“They were going to be getting married at the courthouse and had a brief window of time before they headed back to where he is stationed with the U.S. Marine Corps,” she said. “I told them I would not charge them because it was the right thing to do.”
Hendrickson later posted about the happening after the fact in Carson’s honor.
“You just do it,” she said of kindness. “You hope to teach your kids to be that way.”
Jamie said Carson did not lose to cancer. Just as in a wrestling match or football game, by giving it his all Carson always emerged a winner.
“He made a difference for so many people,” Jamie said.