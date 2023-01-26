Jordan Gile from Cuba City High School plays ultimate rock paper scissors during a wellness and mental health retreat for Southwest Wisconsin high school students at University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Emma McGray from Riverdale High School takes part in the photo booth activity during a wellness and mental health retreat for Southwest Wisconsin high school students at University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Participants play ultimate rock paper scissors during a wellness and mental health retreat for Southwest Wisconsin high school students at University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
Retreat coordinator Katrina Johnson speaks with participants during a wellness and mental health retreat for Southwest Wisconsin high school students at University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — More than 100 students from area high schools fanned out across a large room in University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Ulsvik Hall on Wednesday, chatting and laughing as they made their way to a variety of activity stations.
Some posed for pictures with silly props at a photo booth, choreographed dances or made jewelry. Others drew pictures, designed postcards or wrote positive messages on sticky notes, which were displayed on a large poster on the wall.
Though they hailed from different southwest Wisconsin schools, almost all the teens wore matching shirts in various colors that said “Reflect Dignity.”
The students were wrapping up their day at a regional retreat, where they learned about topics related to mental health and well-being and how to implement those lessons in their school communities.
“We’re trying to promote a positive environment, to not focus on the negatives but to focus on hope and what we can do to help,” said Kyle Stiklestad, who teaches health and physical education at Lancaster High School. “I think it gives students tools and resources to stand up for themselves.”
The retreat was hosted by Connect Strength, a regional collaboration among school districts in southwest Wisconsin that focuses on implementing comprehensive, evidence-based mental health programming and screenings in schools.
The initiative primarily uses the Sources of Strength curriculum, a national suicide prevention program that addresses mental health, substance abuse, bullying, violence and more.
“This (program) allows us to talk about strengths, how to ask for help, how to receive help and how to name the strengths in other people,” said Katrina Johnson, project manager for Connect Strength and regional trainer for Sources of Strength. “… You have to start with a culture-shifting tool so there’s a common language in the school community.”
Johnson said Connect Strength began with seven area school districts in the spring of 2021. Nine school districts attended a retreat last year, and 15 districts brought students to Wednesday’s retreat. Another retreat for area middle school students will take place next week, with both retreats focused on the theme of dignity.
“We know that when we learn, we learn by fun,” Johnson said. “A lot of this stuff isn’t sit-and-get (learning). It’s very interactive. … When you live it, when it’s an experience in your life, it’s easier to remember and easier to share.”
Before taking part in the activity stations, the students spent time in small groups discussing the eight categories on the Sources of Strength “wheel” from which individuals can draw strength — mental health, physical health, spirituality, family support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities and generosity.
Students shared their thoughts on what makes a positive friend, such as honesty and a good sense of humor, and discussed ways they show generosity, including helping their parents with younger siblings and caring for their grandparents.
Stiklestad said six students from Lancaster High School attended Wednesday’s retreat. The teens had been identified as some of the most highly involved in the Sources of Strength program at the school.
Among them was junior Haleigh Abing, 17. She said she enjoyed the chance to get to know other students from across southwest Wisconsin and learn about how to show dignity to others.
“(Dignity) brings out the best in ourselves,” she said. “Today, we got to draw things and speak about things that make us happy.”
Race Landon, 15, a sophomore at Cassville High School, said the day provided a good balance between fun activities and “serious topics” such as the importance of treating others with respect.
“We’re going to bring what we learn back to our schools,” he said. “Hopefully, people will start allowing people to be more themselves and not force them to conform to society’s standards of what a ‘normal’ person should be.”
