PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- In response to successful seizures of drugs, guns and illegal tender using its K-9, the Prairie du Chien Police Department has acquired a second dog.
Phoenix, a female Belgian Malinois, will join the force and the department’s current K-9, Rico, in the summer of 2021, according to a press release.
Phoenix is being trained in Canada as a dual-purpose K-9, which includes drug detection, criminal apprehension, tracking and article searches. Her acquisition is financed through donations and grants, and the department is selling T-shirts in support of the effort. To place an order, email PDCPDK9@gmail.com with the quantity, size and contact information.