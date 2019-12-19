A multifaceted business focusing on wellness and healthy beverages has opened its doors in Dubuque’s Lower Main district.
The Spot, 356 Main St., marked its first day in business Wednesday.
Owner Brittany Tyson described the business as a “healthy bar” that serves a variety of specialized shakes, teas and coffees. The Spot also offers counseling on diet and fitness needs.
Tyson hopes her business will help local residents lead healthier and happier lives.
“Everyone wants to be healthy, but a lot of times they don’t know where to go and how to start,” Tyson said.
Tyson’s personal journey is proof, she said.
In the spring of this year, she started frequenting Pioneer Nutrition in Platteville, Wis. Tyson quickly formed a connection with the owner, Courtlyn Munoz, and committed herself to improving her nutrition and fitness.
Tyson since has lost 83 pounds.
Munoz said she was impressed by the dedication displayed by her new friend.
“(Tyson) was very determined and consistent about wanting to feel better and feel healthier,” Munoz said. “She wanted to get her life back.”
Munoz also offered guidance as Tyson sought to open a similar business of her own.
The Spot and Pioneer Nutrition are both Herbalife Nutrition distributors and use products from that company to create the health-oriented beverages served at their bars.
Munoz owns a comparable business in Dodgeville, while her sisters own one in Lancaster.
Tyson said she hopes The Spot becomes a new gathering place.
A bar offers a place where customers can commiserate while enjoying a beverage. Tyson said the shakes created at her business can serve as meal-replacement beverages, while her tea helps boost energy and focus.
The back of the space will be utilized as a fitness area where clients can participate in kickboxing, yoga, dance fitness or other activities.
The sense of connection is part of what Tyson enjoyed about Pioneer Nutrition in Platteville.
“I really liked the camaraderie of it and I hope I can create something similar here,” she said.
Tyson lives in Platteville, but said she was inspired to open in downtown Dubuque after seeing the space available at 356 Main St. The location formerly housed a beauty supply store that closed in early 2018.
Tyson noted that she and a friend stood outside the storefront one day and counted the people who walked by. Encouraged by the heavy foot traffic, she decided that Lower Main was the place to be.
“I think I got really lucky finding this place,” she said.