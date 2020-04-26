A dairy specialist serving eastern Iowa via the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach was recognized by Gamma Sigma Delta.
Larry Tranel was one of two people who received Mission Awards for Extension from the Iowa chapter of the honor society of agriculture. Tranel is a dairy specialist covering Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties for the extension.
“Typically, these individuals would have been recognized during an awards ceremony, but due to COVID-19, the event was canceled this year,” officials wrote in a press release.