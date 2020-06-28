EPWORTH, Iowa — A line of vehicles snaked through the parking lot of Western Dubuque High School on Saturday, stretching almost all the way back to the U.S. 20 exit.
New graduates and their families waited in cars for their turn to pull up to the Epworth school, where administrators waited to present graduates with their diploma.
Administrators made the last-minute decision to hold a drive-up graduation instead of the planned outdoor ceremony after a WD student tested positive for COVID-19 following the school’s graduation practice Friday.
Though the change of plans was disappointing for many graduates, they made the most of the experience by riding in the beds of trucks or hanging balloons, streamers and signs from their windows.
“It was sad, but at the same time it was kind of cool knowing that we got something kind of different,” graduate Ashley Costello said.
Before the new graduates took to the road again, the Telegraph Herald asked them what advice they would give to themselves as high school freshmen.
- “Worry less and just have more fun.” — Alisa Marin
- “Savor every moment, because it just flies by.” — Cameron Kluesner
- “School’s important, (so) make sure you’re focusing on academics, but make sure you’re juggling other things too, like having a social life and being involved.” — Sierra Hill
- “Be safe and make sure that you pay attention in class.” — Charles Tyler
- “Never take any of it for granted, because it can all be ripped out from under you just like that.” --Nicole Gudenkauf
- “Get involved, have fun, and just enjoy high school.” — Matthew Gassman
- “I don’t think I would (give myself any advice). It’s a learning experience.” — Nicholas Stelken
- “Just get involved with everything and don’t be afraid to go outside your comfort zone, because in the end, you’ll realize it wasn’t all that scary.” — Ashley Costello
- “Learn how to study.” — Anna Pfeiffer
- “Don’t get to class so fast. You can spend more time in the hallways with your friends, because those are the memories that you’ll remember.” — Hope Siglin