MANCHESTER, Iowa — The group Friends of the Castle Theatre in Manchester recently named its auditorium in honor of Al Remling, who died in May.
“We know how important Mr. Remling was to the continued operation of the Castle Theatre as a community-owned (movie) theater, and the board of directors thought it was important to recognize that,” said Zach Schmidt, current president of Friends of the Castle Theatre.
Remling was elected president by the board at its first meeting after the incorporation of the theater as a nonprofit in September 2009, and he served six years in the role.
Jack Klaus and Duane Tiemens spurred the incorporation after Bob Fridley, president of Fridley Theatres, called Klaus to say he would be closing the theater unless someone was willing to put together a nonprofit group to whom he could sell it.
“Duane and I, along with a group of volunteers, spent a lot of time looking at other nonprofit theaters and working out how we could make it work if people with experience like the Fridleys couldn’t,” Klaus explained. “Once we worked our way through that, we knew we needed to find a charismatic leader who would be able to get people to work together and be willing to put forth the effort to guide the theater through those early years. I don’t quite know how or who got Al involved, but suddenly, he was part of our group, and it was apparent he had the skills we needed.”
Fridley eventually sold the theater to the group for $1.
Soon, volunteers stepped up to deep clean every part of the theater, do remodeling and make decisions about saving the marquee. Some learned how to run the projector, and many donated money. The group also received support from the Knights of Pythias, who owned the building.
“Al’s favorite saying was, ‘We turned the lights on in downtown Manchester.’ The whole thing came together under Al’s and the committee’s leadership,” Klaus said.
Klaus believes Remling was responsible for a new surround sound system in the theater.
“He thought that should be our next project, but we didn’t have any spare money,” Klaus said. “Suddenly, Al announced that an anonymous donor had contributed the $14,000 needed for the sound system. Al would never tell us who the donor was, but in my mind, I have always suspected it was Al himself.”