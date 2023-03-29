A man has pleaded guilty to 13 charges related to a Dubuque investigation into child pornography found on his devices.
Gian H. Sanagustin, 44, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to five counts of promotion of child sex abuse material, five counts of possession of child sex abuse material and three counts of identity theft. His sentencing hearing is set for May 22.
If a plea deal is accepted five additional counts of promotion of child sex abuse material and five additional counts of possession of child sexual abuse material would be dismissed.
Plea documents state that nine years in prison will be the recommended sentence.
Court documents state that Google officials reported to National Center of Missing and Exploited Children on June 12, 2019, that child pornography was being uploaded from two email addresses and two cellphone numbers associated with Sanagustin. The associated IP address was traced back to a Dubuque hotel.
A search warrant on Sanagustin’s devices revealed “numerous images and videos of nude males believed to be under the age of 18 engaging in sex acts,” documents state.
Emails from Tumblr, a social media site, indicated that Sanagustin “uploaded sexually explicit videos that were against Tumblr’s policy” and that he used the account to solicit, receive and disseminate child pornography at least as far back as 2017. Investigators found “numerous images and videos” associated with a social media account linked to Sanagustin.
Investigators “located 126 message threads that referenced sending child pornography through” Sanagustin’s email and social media accounts, documents state.
Documents state that during the investigation, “it was discovered that Sanagustin was committing identity theft by utilizing other persons’ information for services,” including a Mediacom account.
Authorities executed a search warrant on May 15, 2020, at Sanagustin’s then-residence in Dubuque.
“Sanagustin refused to answer the door, and forced entry had to be made,” documents state. “Sanagustin was located on his couch laying on top of his cellphone, which was in factory reset mode.”
Sanagustin confirmed he operated two Google accounts associated with the investigation. Shortly after the search warrant was executed, Sanagustin moved to an unknown location, documents state.