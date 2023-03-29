A man has pleaded guilty to 13 charges related to a Dubuque investigation into child pornography found on his devices.

Gian H. Sanagustin, 44, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to five counts of promotion of child sex abuse material, five counts of possession of child sex abuse material and three counts of identity theft. His sentencing hearing is set for May 22.

