Halloween Hike
Today, Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, rural Dubuque
6 to 8 p.m. The annual family event will include a guided half-mile hike on an illuminated trail. This year's theme is "Scooby-Doo." Hikes leave every 15 minutes. The cost is $3 per person, for ages 4 and older. Pre-registration is required by calling 563-556-6745.
Dubuque Indigenous Peoples Day
Saturday, Washington Square, Dubuque.
2 to 6 p.m. Hosted by Multicultural Family Center, Dubuque Museum of Art and University of Dubuque Office of Multicultural Student Engagement, educational presentations will include Meskwaki drumming and youth dancers, and Indian fry bread and. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Masks are required.
Port of Potosi (Wis.) Breweriana and Flea Market
Sunday, Potosi Brewery parking lot, 209 S. Main St.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include a variety of vendors. Event will be held rain or shine.