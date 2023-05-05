The first area farmers markets begin this weekend, with new vendors and grander ambitions for some as spring begins in earnest.
Nearly 20 markets will begin their seasons over the next few weeks — be they weekly, on alternating weekends or on weeknights — with some changes proposed to market schedules.
The Dubuque Farmers Market has continued to grow, with 15 to 20 new vendors on its roster since last year. It opens this Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to noon.
Recommended for you
The new vendors and more permanent presence of some who had only been there occasionally before will bring the market’s vendor count to 55 growers, producers and processors, 31 crafters and artisans, 15 prepared food options and another 21 vendors who will be there occasionally.
Taryn Kafer, Farmers Market Committee chair for Dubuque Main Street, said the growth will make the market full on its current footprint, but will just fit.
“We are really excited for all of these new partners,” Kafer said. “We have always had space on 11th Street, but it hasn’t been full. So we were able to add some spaces there. Now we’re going to fully pack Iowa, 12th and 13th streets.”
New producer vendors include Dropseed Farms, Big Patch Farms and Schulte Farms. New regular prepared food vendors will include Happy Hibachi, a popular food truck that has never been at the market before, and Saatzik Swaad, an Indian cuisine dessert vendor who has sold at Dubuque’s Winter Market, but never the summer market.
Dubuque Farmers Market Manager Jacquelyn Pfohl said this market also will feature a steadier relationship with the Dubuque Food Pantry after a successful pilot program last year.
“We’ll give vendors the option to donate whatever is not sold on a Saturday,” she said. “Then the Food Pantry will arrange the volunteers to come pick up that food.”
The Platteville Farmers Market will also offer new opportunities for vendors this year, thanks to a $72,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Market Manager Jenna Phillips said that will be for the creation of a marketing mentorship program for vendors.
“We’ll host webinars to teach vendors how to do business 101 and create almost a farmer’s market entrepreneurs school,” she said. “The first year entails data collection and surveys of vendors and customers alike — learning what is working and what could improve. Year two, we’ll start implementing the project doing the webinars for the farmers market vendors. Year three we’ll continue to do the workshops, but then do another survey about what we’ve done well with the project.”
That will be in addition to the shopping fun customers have come to expect, starting 7 a.m. to noon this Saturday at City Park, in Platteville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.