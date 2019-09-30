DUNDEE, Iowa – Iowa wildlife officials are investigating a fish kill in Backbone State Park.
Trout anglers reported seeing dead fish in Richmond Springs and Fenchel Creek on Saturday, according to a press release issued today by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
It states that agency staff investigated the incident but did not identify a pollution source.
Staff found dead trout and nongame fish, but they also saw numerous live fish in several sections of the streams.
Heavy rains on Friday night could have washed contaminants into the streams, according to the release.