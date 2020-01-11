Today marks a major milestone for Tom Miller, a Dubuque native serving as Iowa’s attorney general.
It is his 13,520th day in office, making Miller the longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history. He surpasses a record set by Frank J. Kelley, who served as Michigan’s attorney general from December 1961 to January 1999.
Miller has held the office for more than 37 years. And at 75 years old, that represents nearly half his life.
However, he still carries with him some lessons from his earliest days in Dubuque, he said. In particular, he recalls his time at St. Columbkille Elementary School, Wahlert Catholic High School and Loras College.
“They helped me discover things about life and enormous values that have stuck,” said Miller, a Democrat. “Each place, the spirit of doing the right thing and doing what you believe in (and) treating people right.”
He also said he might not have ever sought elected office if he was reared elsewhere.
“Dubuque was also where, for better or worse, I caught the bug for politics and public service,” Miller said. “I was influenced from my father who worked at the county courthouse for all those years. I was influenced by John Culver, our longtime U.S. senator.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she was just entering politics herself when Miller first ran for attorney general. She said those values learned early in life have carried him far.
“His parents, his teachers, our community, Loras College (all) really instilled in Tom the value of public service, a notion that public service is a noble profession, that we’re all part of something bigger than ourselves,” she said.
Since Miller took office, the state legislature and Iowa’s federal delegation have shifted further right, giving Republicans more and more control. But Miller has consistently been re-elected.
“The public has been very supportive of us,” Miller said. “My view is, politicians can fool the public in the short term, but in the long term, the public is good at figuring us out. The big questions are, ‘Is he or she on my side? And is he or she doing what they think is right?’”
Chris Budzisz, political science professor at Loras College, credits some of Miller’s resilience to early successes in national cases, like a landmark settlement with tobacco companies in the 1990s.
“For those who pay attention to the politics of the courts and the actions of attorneys general, he is a leader in this attempt to use litigation to influence policy,” Budzisz said.
But, Budzisz said, those moves have garnered some critics.
Last year, Miller staved off attempts by the Republican-controlled Iowa legislature to limit the powers of his office. He agreed to back off from some multi-state lawsuits against Republican President Donald Trump in exchange for Gov. Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, vetoing legislation that would have scaled back his authority.
“My main concern was the institution of this office and the powers and duties,” he said. “There have been some lawsuits we would have joined otherwise. But in a compromise, you give something away.”
Officials with the Republican Party of Iowa declined to provide comment for this story.
University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer wrote a book about longevity of Iowa’s statewide office-holders. He said some of Miller’s success also stems from the nature of Iowans.
“If you’re keeping your head down and doing your job, you can stick around for quite a while,” Larimer said.
Miller said his current term would likely be his last. However, he won’t make any promises.
“I’m leaving the door open a crack,” he said.