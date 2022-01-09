Boyd Gaming Creative Services recently promoted Scott Meyer to senior account executive and Paige Winkler to senior designer. Also, Chris Linden was hired recently as an account executive.
Mi-T-M Corp. recently promoted Luke McCarron to assistant distribution manager, where he will work directly with customers in the distribution division. He has been with Mi-T-M since 2010, and most recently acted as a territory account sales representative.
The company recently hired Jesse Behrends, David Eddy, Jon Flanagan, Craig Kelly and Jason Metcalf in the fabrication division and Luke Cosgrove, Bryant Null and Steve Shaffer in the production division.
Also, Distributor Division Manager Karl Loeffelholz was elected to the Cleaning Equipment Trade Association Board of Directors. The board is involved in networking, training and regulatory influence to enable the growth of power cleaning product industries.
Ryan Sempf, vice president of government and external affairs at the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, recently was appointed to the Iowa District Export Council. The council’s mission is to encourage and support the international success of Iowa companies and organizations.
Chris Donofrio has joined Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions as a provider. He is a 2017 graduate of Kali Institute for Massage and Somatic Therapies in Ventura, Calif.
Amanda Ramler, of Great River Learning, has been promoted to regional director of acquisitions. She previously acted as senior acquisitions manager and instructional consultant.
The Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council has announced its 2022 executive committee and board of directors:
Jeff Staudenmaier, of Black Hills Energy, as management chair.
Derek Duehr, of Carpenters Local 678, as labor chair.
Jim Boedeker, of Kloeckner Metals, as management vice chair.
Julie Griep, of Northeast Iowa Community College Higher Education, as labor vice chair.
Tom Townsend, of IBEW Local 704, as treasurer.
John Murphy, of Dubuque County, as secretary.
Additional board members are Ron Thielen, of Westphal & Co.; Tony Vonderhaar, of Laborers Local 43; Brian Vaske, of Operating Engineers Local 234; Mark Onderick, of John Deere; Chris Lehnhoff, of UAW Local 1391; Marc Gilbertson, of East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizer; Tammy Duehr, of Dubuque Education Association; Mark Burns, of Dubuque Community School District; Shelley Stickfort, of City of Dubuque; Mark Gerein, of Northeast Iowa Community College; Jayme Kluesner, of Portzen Construction; Kevin Saylor, of Teamsters Local 120; and Chad Kaiser, of UAW Local 94.