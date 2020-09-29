DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Dyersville Area Community Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund recently awarded $4,202 in grants to local schools.
Grants helped purchase a sanitizing mist system for Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School; thermometers, face coverings, classroom sanitization supplies and instructional materials for virtual learners at Dyersville Elementary School; a touchless water bottle refill station at St. Francis Xavier School; and school supplies for 24 students from 18 families at St. Francis Xavier and Western Dubuque schools.