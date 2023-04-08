A popular Dubuque taproom and arcade hopes to roll a strike with its newly announced expansion.
Backpocket Dubuque, 333 E. 10th St., will introduce four duckpin bowling lanes to its list of entertainment offerings as part of a 2,500-square-foot expansion in the Novelty Iron Works building.
Owner Jacob Simmons said he intends to extend the taproom into the space formerly occupied by Vivie Boutique and have duckpin bowling available to patrons by May.
While similar to traditional bowling, duckpin bowling uses smaller balls, wider pins and shorter lanes. Simmons described it as bowling you can do with a beer in your hand.
“You can think of it as bar bowling,” Simmons said. “You can just walk up, grab a ball and start bowling.”
Simmons said patrons will be charged to play duckpin bowling, though prices have not been set yet. Another Backpocket location in Johnston, Iowa, that already has duckpin bowling currently charges $6 per person per game, with up to six people per lane.
Along with the bowling lanes, the new expansion also will include additional private event space that can hold up to 40 people, adding onto the existing 70-person event space already at the taproom.
Simmons said patrons will be able to rent the two spaces separately or together for large gatherings of more than 100 people.
“Our event space is all booked up,” he said. “We are getting requests that we need to turn down, so having additional space will be extremely welcome.”
Backpocket Dubuque opened in the Millwork District in 2017, and since has grown to offer a variety of craft beers and food items, along with event space and entertainment options that include a basement arcade, pool tables and shuffleboard.
Simmons said this is the fourth expansion the taproom has undergone since first opening. He declined to specify the total investment of the most recent expansion but described it as “significant.”
“We are confident the return on investment will be pretty short,” he said. “It’s worth the effort to get more people to visit us.”
Danielle Jacobs, executive director of Dubuque Main Street, said the new expansion of Backpocket Dubuque will be a welcome addition to people moving to the community and looking for something to do.
“There’s always a high expectation for the Millwork District to do well,” Jacobs said. “This is going to be really good for Dubuque.”
