Dubuque Community Schools officials on Tuesday got a sneak preview of a new, $9.5 million pool facility at Hempstead High School that is just months away from being put into action.
A tour of the new complex preceded an afternoon meeting of the district’s Facilities and Support Services Committee.
School Board Member Mike Donohue, the committee’s chairman, was impressed by what he observed.
“When you look at the scale and compare it to what we had before, from a size perspective, the experience for our athletes and the experience for the people that come to support them is going to be significantly enhanced,” he said.
Rachelle Hines, a principal with FRK Architects + Engineers, led district officials on the tour and confirmed that the pool will be completed by Dec. 1.
She noted that the vessel itself — measuring 125 by 75 feet — already has been completed. Crews on Tuesday pumped water into the pool to ensure there is no leakage or seeping.
Hines said contractors soon will shift their focus to completing the deck surrounding the pool.
The new facility — part of an addition to Hempstead — will take the place of the school’s old pool, which was retired in March after crews discovered that persistent leaks in the structure had saturated the soil beneath.
Without an on-site pool, swim teams from Hempstead and Dubuque Senior high schools instead used pools at Loras College and Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
School district Director of Activities and Athletics Joe Maloney said those organizations have been “very gracious.” However, he acknowledged that swimmers are looking forward to again having a facility they can call their own.
“Between figuring out the scheduling and figuring out the transportation (for the athletes), there is a lot of coordination that goes into it,” he said. “With all that coordination, there are occasionally bumps in the road.”
The new swimming pool will boast more lanes and roughly twice the overall square footage as the old one.
Maloney anticipates that local swimmers will begin using the new pool before the first day of 2020, meaning it will be ready for “most, if not all” of the boys swimming season.
Swimmers from both Hempstead and Senior will use the facility for practices and meets. It also will be utilized by the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes, a competitive swimming program for area youth.
The pool will feature seating for 350 guests in the main deck, as well as space for at least 75 more if additional bleachers are installed.
The school district’s buildings and grounds manager, Bill Burkhart, believes viewers will have a high-quality experience that rivals that of many college venues.
“For those in the viewing area, it should be a terrific improvement,” he said.
He noted that many complained about the “stuffy and warm” conditions in the old facility. That issue should be addressed by an air-conditioning system in the new one.
Concerns about impaired visibility also have been resolved. In the old venue, the steep slope of the viewing deck impaired vision of multiple lanes. A gentler slope to the stands in this venue will provide fans with an unimpeded view.
Burkhart said the project is projected to come in “slightly under” its $9.5 million budget.
Hines, of FRK Architects + Engineers, confirmed that the decommissioning of the old pool has been completed.
District officials plan to utilize that space but have not yet determined a specific use.