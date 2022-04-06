Every morning, Temwa Phiri spends time instilling confidence in his children through positive reinforcement.
“I want to be the one who tells my kids that you are Black, but Black is beautiful,” said Phiri. “Black is amazing. Black (people) can accomplish anything and everything.”
Phiri said he wants to get that message to his children first because he knows the outside world won’t have the same message for them. Outside of his home, he knows his children will face the same racism and negative stereotypes that he experiences.
Phiri, community engagement coordinator for the City of Dubuque, was one of seven Dubuque residents who participated in a panel hosted by the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and the city’s Multicultural Family Center on Tuesday night, during which speakers shared their personal experiences during “The Diaspora Experience: Living as Black in the United States.” The discussion largely revolved around the panelists’ regular experiences with racism.
Other speakers on the panel were retired teacher Claudette Bees, boutique owner Erica Brewer, fashion consultant Klanea Evans, media marketer and entrepreneur A. Alanda Gregory, retired carpenter and recent candidate for Dubuque City Council Carla Anderson and Hot Diggity Dogz owner Wesley Rainer.
About 40 people attended the event, including many participants from MFC’s teen nights program.
Many of the panelists described moving to Dubuque as a culture shock.
Brewer said she moved to the city as a child in the 1990s, and on her second day at Prescott Elementary School, she was called a racial slur.
“I didn’t know what to say or do,” she said. “I didn’t know if I should turn around and fight. I just started crying.”
She described Dubuque as a town full of racial turmoil, recalling numerous other bad experiences and a time she watched on the news when a Ku Klux Klan leader visited Dubuque in 1991.
“Today, it’s real different up here, but it feels the same in many ways,” said Brewer, the owner of Belle Allure Minkz and Boutique and the recent recipient of the Deb Dalziel Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award from America’s SBDC Iowa.
Evans recalled that when she started working in Dubuque, she was shocked when a car full of White people pulled up alongside her as she walked and spewed foul words.
“That really hurt me,” she said. “I have never been through anything like that.”
She also described times when she didn’t feel valued by employers or was passed over for opportunities for which she was qualified. Evans said her Christian upbringing has helped her focus on love.
Gregory said that when she moved to Dubuque, she visited employment agencies that only directed her toward jobs at hotels.
“There is a culture shock, and my view of the world definitely changed since I got here,” Gregory said, describing the racism locally as passive-aggressive.
Anderson, who grew up attending an overwhelmingly White school in Chicago, said that people often say she isn’t like “the others” due to the way she speaks.
“They look at me like I’m stupid until I start talking,” she said. “Then, they say, ‘Oh, you’re not one of them.’ I’ve heard that a lot out here. And for me, I say, ‘I’m not one of who?’ And they say, ‘Well, you know, the others — the other people who look like you.’”
Both Phiri and Bees were born in predominantly Black countries — Phiri in Zambia and Bees in the Bahamas.
Phiri said that as his family approached their move to the U.S. when he was in elementary school, he was told he might experience racism.
As a child, he was more focused at the time on how excited he was to see snow. But in his new third-grade classroom in Michigan, his first memory is of his teacher asking him to share with the class what it was like living in a mud hut.
Phiri’s background was nothing like that stereotype. His family “did very well,” and he attended a private elementary school in Zambia, he said.
“That first initial question was a little bit shocking,” Phiri said.
Phiri said that in Zambia, he had been surrounded by Black role models and that Black people were well represented in a variety of leadership roles. That representation isn’t as prevalent in the U.S., and what he does see primarily is focused on sports and entertainment.
The panelists spoke of the importance of education and the role that Black parents have to play in their children’s education. Gregory, Brewer and Rainer said the best way for parents to ensure their children are treated fairly is by staying in communication with teachers and being a presence in the schools.
Bees, a retired Dubuque Community Schools administrator, agreed.
“One of the things that the school district is struggling with right now is the (academic) progress of our minority students,” she said. “How can we fix that? We can fix that by having our parents of our minority students become more involved.”
Bees added that Black representation in school leadership is also crucial.
“Kids need to see people who look like them,” she said.