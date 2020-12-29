The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Anselmo Pena, 40, of 633 Chestnut St., was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Monday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted his girlfriend, Kimberly L. Borgstahl, 42, at their residence on Dec. 22.
- Danielle S. Taylor, 37, of 576 Central Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Monday in the area of West Fourth and Iowa streets on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief.
- Sean M. Soler, 23, of 1805 University Ave., was arrested at 3:03 a.m. Sunday in the area of Asbury Road and St. Ambrose Street on charges of operating while intoxicated, carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon.