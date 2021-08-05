Police said a Dubuque man was dealing meth near a school and paid a confidential informant to ship a package containing the drug to Florida.
Austin L. Becker, 28, of 1037 Rush St., was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Twin Valley Drive on warrants charging possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, as well as possession of meth, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
Court documents state that a confidential informant working with the Dubuque Drug Task Force bought “an 8-ball of methamphetamine” from Becker at his residence at 1037 Rush St. on Jan. 7. The documents note that the residence is within 1,000 feet of St. Columbkille Elementary School.
“Becker then handed $30 back to (the confidential informant) and asked CI to use that money to mail a package to Florida for him using priority overnight service,” documents state.
The informant asked what was in the package, and Becker opened the case to show a “Paw Patrol” DVD. Authorities said there was a small bag of meth “concealed inside the DVD case behind the DVD.”
The drug task force executed a search warrant at the residence the following day. They reported finding in Becker’s room meth pipes, two scales, bags for packaging drugs, marijuana and meth, as well as the money that the informant paid Becker the day before.