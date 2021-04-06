EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- Two newcomers topped an incumbent and a former council member today in the two contested races for East Dubuque City Council.
For the Ward III seat, challenger Jeff Burgmeier garnered 88 votes to more than double the 41 votes received by incumbent Dawn Stelpflug.
Burgmeier, 60, is a sales coordinator for Hodge Co. in Dubuque. He previously told the TH that he believes the city needs extensive street repairs and a revitalized downtown. He also said he supports the construction of a new police and fire station and that he wants the city to support East Dubuque District Library’s planned expansion.
In the Ward II race, newcomer Tim Fluhr received 25 votes to top former Council Member Jacob Walsh's 19.
Fluhr, 58, is a semi-tractor trailer freight driver who has said he wants to see the city do more to protect the neighborhoods that abut the Mississippi River from flood-related damage. He also said he would advocate to improve the city's roads and water infrastructure and to attract more businesses to the city.
There also were two uncontested East Dubuque races on the ballot, as Pamela McCarthy was elected to a two-year term as city clerk and Brett Muir won the Ward I race.