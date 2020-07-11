PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Authorities said a search Friday ended with the arrest of a Prairie du Chien man in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy.
Chase M. Harville, 29, was arrested at about 2 p.m. Friday by law enforcement searching the woods behind a residence on Crawford County N in rural Prairie du Chien, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department. The agency reported that he will be held in the county’s jail on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide at least until he has a bond hearing.
On Friday morning, authorities had taken to social media and sent out a press release seeking the public’s help in locating Harville.
The sheriff’s department said at that time that it was investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy early Friday at a location on Crawford County N and that Harville had fled the area on foot.
Hours later, he was found in the woods behind the residence, authorities reported.
No information has been provided regarding the death or Harville’s connection to the boy.
The sheriff’s department declined to release more information on Friday morning when Harville was at large — and then again after Harville was arrested.
Online court records do show that a judge last year ruled that Harville had to make child support payments to a woman who lived on Crawford County N.
Court records also show that Harville was convicted in 2015 in Crawford County of felony child abuse. He was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of extended supervision after his prison term.
He also has other prior felony convictions — in Crawford County in 2009 and 2011 for burglary.