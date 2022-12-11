Dubuque police said a man now living in Texas was arrested Saturday on 23 charges, including for child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor,
Gian H. Sanagustin, 44, of Cedar Park, Texas, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act and three counts of identity theft under $1,500.
Court documents state that Google officials reported to National Center of Missing and Exploited Children on June 12, 2019, that child pornography was being uploaded from two email addresses and two cellphone numbers associated with Sanagustin. The associated IP address was traced back to a Dubuque hotel.
A search warrant on Sanagustin’s devices revealed “numerous images and videos of nude males believed to be under the age of 18 engaging in sex acts,” documents state.
Emails from Tumblr indicated that Sanagustin “uploaded sexually explicit videos that were against Tumblr’s policy" and that he used the account to solicit, receive and disseminate child pornography at least as far back as 2017. Investigators found “numerous images and videos” associated with a social media account associated with Sanagustin.
Investigators “located 126 message threads that referenced sending child pornography through” Sanagustin’s email and social media accounts,
Documents state that during the investigation, “it was discovered that Sanagustin was committing identify theft by utilizing other persons’ information for services,” including a Mediacom account.
Authorities executed a search warrant on May 15, 2020, at Sanagustin’s residence at 2524 Jackson St.
“Sanagustin refused to answer the door, and forced entry had to be made,” documents state. “Sanagustin was located on his couch laying on top of his cellphone, which was in factory reset mode.”
Sanagustin confirmed he operated two Google accounts associated with the investigation. Shortly after the search warrant was executed, Sanagustin moved to an unknown location, documents state.
An arrest warrant for Sanagustin was issued on Oct. 31.