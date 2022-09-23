FARLEY, Iowa — A temporary location of the Farley branch of Dubuque County Library District is set to open next week.
The temporary branch location will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in a portion of Farley Municipal Building, 206 First St. N. The library entrance will be located on the north side of the building, and parking will be available on the north and west sides of the building, according to a press release.
Library hours will be 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The branch location has a collection of 5,000 books, DVDs and audiobooks, the release states. The book drop for after-hours returns will be located outside of the municipal building. Two computers also will be available for public use.
In-person programming will be offered in the council chambers of the municipal building, the release states. Details on upcoming programming can be found at dubcolib.org.
The Farley branch of the library district at Drexler Middle School closed in July 2021 after the Western Dubuque Community School Board rescinded the agreement for the library to operate there.
Library services have been offered twice per week in Farley while library and Farley officials looked for both a temporary and permanent location.
