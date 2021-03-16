DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- James Kennedy Public Library is increasing its capacity, which had been limited in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dyersville library announced Monday that its capacity is increasing from six to 21 people, including staff, and the facility also is expanding its appointment times.
Appointments are available from:
- 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
- 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
- 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Appointment types and length are as follows:
- Browse the collection: 30 or 60 minutes.
- Use one of the library’s two public-access computers or three laptops: 30 or 60 minutes.
- Use the library’s Wi-Fi on a patron’s own device: 30 or 60 minutes.
- Use the study room: 60 minutes.
- Copier, scanner and fax services: 15 minutes.