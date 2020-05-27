News in your town

Reynolds to allow additional business openings, large events; Dubuque casino to open next week

Police: Man assaulted son with belt in Dubuque, caused facial injury requiring surgery

Grant County ATV route maps now available

Dubuque County officials report delays on COVID-19 results, push for more testing drives

Looking to boost business, Galena, ED councils pass outdoor serving rules for bars, restaurants

Boil order issued in New Vienna after water main break

Splash of color: 8 new murals getting underway in Dubuque, Dubuque County

Woman injured when vehicle strikes deer in Dubuque

Cascade awaiting inspection on new municipal swimming pool

Storm rips off roof in Dubuque County, collapses barn, sparks fire; more than 300 hogs killed

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mineral Point, Lancaster women

Cascade awaiting inspection on new municipal swimming pool

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Dubuque bus service awarded $3.6 million COVID-19 grant

Reynolds announces plans to reopen casinos, other businesses, allow gatherings

State data: 1 fewer case of COVID-19 in Dubuque County

Iowa County COVID-19 Relief Fund seeks donations

CORRECTED: 5 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 5 more, another death in Grant County

Lancaster hospital seeks donations of cloth masks

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

New apartment complex opens in Dyersville

Lafayette County supervisors hire firm for capital improvement plan

Alliant Energy Foundation awards grants to 9 Dubuque-area nonprofits

Jo Daviess County academy nets $10,000 gift

No objections to Kwik Trip rezoning in Lancaster; council OKs change for hotel project

Elkader pool to open June 1 with limitations

Jackson County officials approve business loan program

East Dubuque Library announces curbside pickup services

Lancaster council votes to forgo theater lease payments

Election preview: 2 Democrats running to serve as Jackson County sheriff

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting girl in Dubuque

NWS confirms 5 tornadoes Saturday, including in Jackson, Jo Daviess counties

Dubuque businesses fined for alcohol, tobacco violations

Investigation continues into Dubuque fire that displaced family, killed 4 dogs