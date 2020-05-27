GALENA, Ill. — Three years after noticing the arrival of Japanese knotweed, Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation is continuing its free removal program to nip the invasive plant in the bud.
Originally brought to North America as an ornamental plant, Japanese knotweed was identified in Galena in 2017 and since has spread across Jo Daviess County to Nora and Stockton.
“I’ve seen it in places last year where I hadn’t seen it before,” said Steve Barg, executive director of the conservation group. “That’s telling me it is moving and spreading, even with our best efforts to control it.”
The plant is recognizable by its large, triangular-to-heart-shaped leaves, multiple spikes of white flowers and thick, reddish-purple, jointed stem. It is commonly found in moist areas and can grow 3 to 10 feet tall. Like other invasive species, it can outcompete native species since it’s freed from the insects, pathogens and predators that control its spread in its native Asian ecosystem.
According to information shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the knotweed has been reported in almost all Wisconsin counties, including Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties; about half of Illinois counties; and about a dozen counties in Iowa, including Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties.
“These things become really disturbing to native habitats,” Barg said. “They compete for nutrients and sunlight and water and start to push out the native and crop plants.”
According to Colton Johnson, JDCF restoration specialist, the plant might not yet be a major threat to Jo Daviess County, but without proper precautions, it soon could be.
“Left unchecked, five to 10 years from now, it could be everywhere,” he said. “It grows near waterways, so seeds get into the water source and go downstream and go to the next person’s property. It spreads rapidly, and it’s hard to get rid of.”
Johnson works with the Strike Team as part of JDCF’s Early Detection and Rapid Response Program, which offers removal of Japanese knotweed at no cost to landowners. When citizens contact the team, Johnson and his colleagues spray the plants with an herbicide, returning multiple times over the course of several weeks until the plants die off and decompose.
“Certain places are so infested that this will be the third year in a row we have to hit it,” he said. “It’s a very resilient plant.”
To avoid harming other native plants, Johnson and his team use an herbicide targeted specifically for broadleaf aquatic plants like the knotweed.
“We use an aquatic-based herbicide that won’t travel downstream and harm other (plants),” Johnson said. “The second it hits the water, it dissolves.”
The season for spraying Japanese knotweed is mid-June, so the team soon will take to the fields to do battle with the plants. In preparation, JDCF is asking landowners who identify Japanese knotweed on their properties to email colton@jdcf.org to schedule a consultation.
Due to grant funding requirements, JDCF only can provide services to northwestern Illinois. However, Barg advised Iowa and Wisconsin landowners to contact private ecological services to handle removal, although these services likely will charge a fee.