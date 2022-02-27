Local Boy Scouts officials recognized a Dubuque County man for a lifetime of achievement today.
Douglas S. Stahr was presented with the prestigious National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award during the 61st annual Eagle Scout Recognition Brunch, held at Diamond Jo Casino by the Northeast Iowa Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The event also recognized the 34 local Boy Scouts who achieved the Eagle Scout rank during the past year.
“It’s something we don’t take lightly,” David McElroy said of Stahr’s lifetime achievement award.
McElroy is the chairman of the Northeast Iowa Council committee that nominated Stahr for the award, which rarely has been bestowed locally.
Stahr, 58, of Sherrill, Iowa, is only the third local recipient of the award, following retired Dubuque attorney Mike Coyle and former Iowa State Sen. Tom Flynn, of Epworth, Iowa. The award recognizes lifetime achievement marked by exemplary service to the recipient’s community.
Stahr has served in various volunteer capacities for the local Scouts council, including the chairman of the annual Scouting for Food drive. He became an Eagle Scout in 1981.
“Scouting has been my life,” he said. “It has totally dominated my life. It was three, four, seven, sometimes 15 days in a row at times. These young kids are who I did it for.”
Stahr said he was drawn to his continued involvement in Scouting because of its character-building aspects.
“I just enjoy seeing these guys come in as meek and mild youngsters, afraid to get up even in front of their family, and then, after a kid has been in the troop for five, six, or seven years, then, here he is, he’s a (master of ceremonies). He’s up in front of 50 to 75 people just talking to them.”
Stahr said he has participated in 140 Scouts achieving their Eagle Scout rank – the highest in Scouting.
“I have seen multiple success stories,” he said. “Some of these kids are now attorneys, pilots, teachers and policemen. Where they land, nobody knows, but one thing I’ve always challenged them to do is fly high and land on lofty branches – have high goals for yourself. It’s worked. I’ve never been let down by any of them.”
Matthew Mensen, 18, of Manchester, Iowa, was among the 34 Scouts recognized for their Eagle Scout accomplishments today.
“For my Eagle Scout project, we did landscaping outside of the Masonville (Iowa) Fire Department,” Mensen said.
Mensen said his advice for younger Scouts is to stay on track when trying to achieve the Eagle Scout rank.
“Try to get some of the requirements out of the way before you get to high school – when you will be busy with lots of other activities,” he said.
Hunter Preston, 18, of Dubuque, spent 150 hours completing his Eagle Scout project – an erosion reduction effort on a trail at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area. Preston followed his dad, Brian Preston, into Scouting.
“My dad was in Troop 48 as a kid and I just like a lot of the qualities you build from Scouting,” he said.