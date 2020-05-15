Police said they arrested a Dubuque man for a high-speed chase and crash from which he fled last weekend.
Jeremy B. Pidwinski, 28, of 820 Rhomberg Ave., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with eluding-speeding more than 25 mph over the limit, interference with official acts and 11 citations in relation to that incident.
He also was arrested on warrants charging domestic assault, domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, first-degree harassment and a parole violation.
In the first incident, police said they observed a vehicle driven by Pidwinski swerving on Central Avenue at about 2:10 a.m. Saturday. When the vehicle turned into the parking lot of the gas station at the corner of Central and 14th Street, an officer turned on his lights to make a traffic stop.
The vehicle fled, running red lights at the intersection of West 14th and Iowa streets, at Loras Boulevard and Main Street, and at Loras and Bluff Street. The officer reached a speed of 69 mph on Loras with the “vehicle pulling away from me quickly” when the chase was terminated.
Police then received a call about a crash at West Third and Glen Oak streets involving Pidwinski’s vehicle, though he and the other occupants fled the scene before officers arrived.
In the second incident, Allison M. Pidwinski, 25, reported that her husband, Jeremy Pidwinski, assaulted her at their residence on April 21 and threatened to push her down a set of stairs.