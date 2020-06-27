PEOSTA, Iowa — Earlier this month, Jeff Haverland, of Peosta, stood in a driveway with about 15 friends.
The gathering was more than just a socially distanced get-together, however — it was a meeting to discuss what these concerned citizens could do amidst the protests following the killing of George Floyd.
They decided to focus on reaching young people, and believed that the best way to do so was through words and pictures — and thus the Western Dubuque Community Books for Change initiative was born.
The group’s mission, said Haverland, is to give students access to books that celebrate diversity, recognize racism and help students understand equality. The group’s first goal is to donate 160 books to Western Dubuque elementary schools this fall.
Diversity in children’s literature is critical for students of color, Haverland said.
“When you go to libraries, a lot of the books (feature) white faces in traditional roles, so students and families of color don’t always see people who look like them in their books, and this is a big issue,” he said. “We need kids to be able to envision themselves in those roles.”
But Haverland also pointed out that it’s not just minority students who benefit.
“It also helps (white) kids that are used to seeing faces that look just like theirs … realize that life is so much bigger than what they had been exposed to,” he said.
The group has established a wish list on Amazon featuring 20 different children’s books such as “Juneteenth for Maizie,” “The Colors of Us” and “A is for Activist.” Community members can visit the list to view and purchase the books.
The Books for Change initiative will then donate one copy of each of the 20 books to each of the eight elementary schools in the area: Aquin, Cascade, Dyersville, Epworth, Farley, Peosta, Seton and Xavier. Thanks to a donation from Carlisle Ryan Digital Print Services in Dubuque, a sticker featuring the name of the donor will be placed in each book.
Buying a book might seem like a small act, but it’s something that Haverland says can truly make a difference. As a former middle school teacher and current professor of education at the University of Dubuque, he said children respond well to such a “foundational approach” to potentially sensitive topics.
“I think the beautiful thing about a book is it gives a person their own time and their own space to consider what that book’s message is and how that can apply to their lives,” he said. “It’s giving kids time in their own medium to figure out what kinds of decisions they’re going to make about … friendships, the treatment of other people (and) the difference between right and wrong.”
Dan Butler, principal at Epworth Elementary School, called Books for Change’s efforts “relevant and needed” and said that he hoped the books will be used to spark class discussions.
“When you have access to books that have a message of diversity, it allows staff members to read those books to children and then … have follow-up discussions leading to deeper conversation as appropriate for elementary learners,” he said.
As of Wednesday, the community had already donated more than 80 books, according to the Books for Change Facebook page. Once group members meet their first goal, they plan to donate books to area middle and high schools as well. They’re also exploring community partnerships to make the initiative sustainable and hopefully spark a larger change.
“It has to get to the point that it’s not a section in the library on diversity, but that the library itself is just diverse,” Haverland said.