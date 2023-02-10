How to watch All 10 episodes of “The Traitors” are currently available on Peacock.
Upon his graduation from the University of Dubuque in 2015, Christian de la Torre never would have imagined that eight years later, he would star in a reality television show.
But the military veteran described his time filming “The Traitors,” a new series on streaming service Peacock, as “an amazing experience.”
Recommended for you
A Madison, Wis., native, de la Torre said he found a home at UD, where he ran track and field and was a Reserve Officer Training Corps member.
“I can’t say enough about how community-driven and family-oriented (UD) felt to me,” he said.
After graduating with a criminal justice degree, de la Torre spent 4½ years in active duty with the U.S. military before being medically retired in 2019. He worked briefly as a youth corrections officer before, on a whim, he purchased a recreational vehicle and began traveling the country, documenting his adventures online.
At the suggestion of a friend, de la Torre moved to Los Angeles, where friends urged him to seek acting work. On his first job as an extra, he met actor Al Pacino, who took a moment to chat with him.
“That inspired me to keep pursuing this career as an actor,” de la Torre said.
He slowly began booking larger jobs, including commercials with brands such as Adidas. Calls for reality TV shows began to come in, until he landed a spot on “The Traitors” and traveled to the Scottish highlands in early 2022 for filming.
The show’s contestants are a mixture of ordinary civilians and celebrities, competing for a grand prize of $250,000. Out of 20 people, three are chosen as “Traitors” and must work together to eliminate “Faithful” contestants, while the “Faithful” work to discover the “Traitors” and vote them off the show.
“It was like Clue, Mafia and ‘Knives Out’ all put into one in reality TV,” de la Torre said. “You’re competing, doing challenges and trying to earn money, but you also have to eliminate someone every night who you think is the traitor.”
Spoiler alert: At the beginning of the series, de la Torre was chosen as one of the traitors by host Alan Cumming. He said he was excited to play the devious role, and he utilized his knowledge from criminal justice classes at UD, his military experience and his acting skills to carry out his tasks.
“I tried to take all I had learned about body language and what people do when they’re nervous or lying, reverse my psychology and thinking and be the exact opposite of what I was taught,” he said, later adding, “I looked at the role of the traitor as a mission, so I was pretty cutthroat.”
Earlier this month, “The Traitors” was renewed for a second season. De la Torre can’t confirm or deny his involvement in the new season but said he would “love to come back,” though perhaps not as a traitor — the lying and manipulation were more emotionally draining than the military veteran anticipated.
“We’re all about integrity and honesty … so it was gut-wrenching,” he said. “I cried every night, but I knew that when I came out of my room in the castle every morning, it was game on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.