STOCKTON, Ill. – Three members have been elected to the Jo Daviess County Farm Service Agency county committee.
Rod Rogers, of Stockton, was elected to represent Local Administrative Area No. 2, according to a press release. Greg Thoren, of Stockton, will be the first alternate, with John Creighton, of Lena, serving as second alternate.
The new committee members will take office in January 2020, and will be joining the existing committee members Ann Heller, of Galena, and Dean Groezinger, of Elizabeth.