Police said a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash left one person injured two weeks ago in Dubuque.
Steven P. Douglas, 48, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries in the crash on Nov. 24, according to a Dubuque police report made publicly available Tuesday.
The report states that Douglas’ vehicle was traveling west on Dodge Street at 11:10 p.m. when it began to turn left onto JFK Road. Another westbound vehicle rear-ended Douglas’ vehicle, pushing it through the intersection and into an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua W. Krogman, 27, of Dyersville, Iowa.
The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended Douglas’ vehicle fled the scene prior to the arrival of police and was not positively identified, according to the report.