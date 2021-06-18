Two local Iowa organizations are receiving state funding to go towards projects in rural communities.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Jackson County Economic Alliance were among 17 recipients of funds from the Rural Innovation Grant Program, according to a press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office and Iowa Economic Development Authority.
State officials awarded a total of $300,000 in grants to support projects that benefit rural communities.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque was awarded $20,000 to develop a "reverse scholarship program" to attract rural teachers to the area.
Jackson County Economic Alliance was awarded $20,000 to go towards a "county-wide planning effort with University of Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities," according to the grant recipient list.