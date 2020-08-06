UPDATE

Police are now clearing scene of the crash and traffic should be returning to normal.

ORIGINAL

Motorists are advised to avoid the intersection of U.S. 20/Dodge Street and Wacker Drive due to a four-vehicle pileup.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

According to scanner traffic, Dubuque police, fire and EMS personnel responded shortly after noon to a four-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Dodge Street just west of the intersection, with reports of possible injuries.

A phone call to the Dubuque Police Department for more information on the crash was not immediately returned.

This story will be updated.

Tags