UPDATE
Police are now clearing scene of the crash and traffic should be returning to normal.
ORIGINAL
Motorists are advised to avoid the intersection of U.S. 20/Dodge Street and Wacker Drive due to a four-vehicle pileup.
According to scanner traffic, Dubuque police, fire and EMS personnel responded shortly after noon to a four-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Dodge Street just west of the intersection, with reports of possible injuries.
A phone call to the Dubuque Police Department for more information on the crash was not immediately returned.
This story will be updated.