CASCADE, Iowa — Following a recommendation derived from its downtown assessment and concerns brought to light by local property owners, the Cascade City Council approved the first consideration of a new ordinance that will address some of the city’s dilapidated vacant buildings.
The ordinance would force certain commercial and industrial buildings to register with the city if they wish to remain empty.
This move is part of a statewide trend of municipalities getting more assertive about addressing neglected and unmaintained properties, according to City Administrator Lisa Kotter.
Recommended for you
Kotter said the process would be: a building meets the city’s definition of being vacant, the owner applies for a vacant building permit, the building is then inspected by the city administrator (likely with a building inspector in tow) and a compliance list is generated.
Before issuing a permit to allow the building to remain vacant under the city’s definition, owners will need to remedy any compliance issues identified by the city administrator and building inspector.
Kotter said these repairs would likely include leaking roofs, holes in the structure that allow animals to gain access or anything that could compromise the building’s overall structural integrity. Part of the apparent need for such an ordinance came from concerned neighboring property owners, who have little recourse when an adjacent building is falling into disrepair, potentially failing catastrophically and damaging their property.
“There are situations right now where we have business owners in town that have come to the council and said these buildings that are deteriorating and not being taken care of are affecting our business,” Kotter said.
As the council continues to invest and assist with major improvements in the downtown, Kotter said this is a way to further protect those public and private investments.
“We have to bring everyone along for the ride, we can’t just have a few star properties and then some that aren’t,” Kotter said.
Within the 10-page proposed ordinance, which was drafted by the city’s legal counsel and is available for viewing on the city’s website, a building is considered vacant if it is unoccupied or unused; does not contain a lawful commercial or industrial function that is open for business and actively operated; is declared dangerous or unfit for occupancy; is not in compliance with building, fire or property maintenance code as defined by the city; contains a nuisance or other violation; or is not receiving all public utilities necessary for occupancy.
While a building meeting the criteria could be required to register with the city, the ordinance also lays out some exemptions, such as being actively under construction, damaged by fire, flood or other extreme weather, actively marketed for sale, proof of imminent leasing or meets any other criteria as laid out in the text.
When previously discussing the matter, Councilman Bill Hosch identified what he thought could be a potential loophole — a property owner slapping an outrageously high sticker price for either purchase or lease as a way to deter any transaction but still falling under the exemption of actively attempting to sell or lease the property. Under the ordinance, the city administrator can deny this exemption if the listing price is 150% or greater than the assessed value, as determined by the county assessor. “However, if the owner provides either a certified appraisal or a licensed Realtor’s opinion of cost justifying the listing price, the exemption may be granted,” the ordinance states.
Building owners who do not meet any of the listed exemptions can still apply for an exemption period of up to 12 months, but this also hinges on the applicant’s prior record in regard to building, fire and property code adherence, nuisance violations or other code violations, the amount of vacant property they own within the city and the length of time for which the exception is sought.
Kotter also assured the council that the ordinance’s language contains enough “teeth” to make it enforceable and, should it come down to it, give the city the means to acquire the vacant building due to non-compliance. This would also address the apparent issue of some real estate developers who own multiple properties but don’t consider their rehabilitation or maintenance to be a priority.
Kotter explained ordinances like these are a relatively new tactic used by cities, which in the past would have relied on nuisance regulations for dilapidated structures.
The next consideration of the ordinance is expected to be July 24 at the city council meeting.