Loras College officials report that the school’s one-day fundraising campaign drew a record number of donors.
The college’s 10th Duhawk Day drew 2,199 donors on March 9, according to a press release. The campaign’s goal had been 1,839 donors. The total topped 2,000 for the second consecutive year.
The release states that nearly $420,000 was raised, thanks in part to a $100,000 challenge gift from David Holmberg, a Loras graduate from the Class of 1972.
The annual Loras event returns on March 8, 2023.
