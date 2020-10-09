"Rounding Third"
Today through Sunday, The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The comedy explores the correlation between baseball and fatherhood. Virtual viewing is available on Friday and Saturday, with live viewing available each day. For more information, visit thegrandoperahouse.com.
Oktoberfest
Saturday, Milk House Artisan Eatery, Baked Goods & Catering, 620 S. Grandview Ave.
Noon. German food and beers will be available, as well as activities and seating outdoors.
Freedom Flea Market and Craft Fair
Saturday and Sunday, Main Street, Hazel Green, Wis.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event will take place on three blocks and feature a variety of vendor booths. Food vendors also will be on hand.