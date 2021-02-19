The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department will receive a donated bullet-and-stab-protected vest for its K-9, Bane.
The vest is made possible by a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, according to a press release.
The release states that Bane’s vest is sponsored by the Jeff and Tiffany Zimmerman family of RT & T Enterprises, Inc. of East Dubuque, Ill.
The vest will be embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” and delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s is a nonprofit organization that provides vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Visit vik9s.org, for more information about the organization.