A new skills-matching feature on a Dubuque-based jobs website will help align job-seekers with available opportunities.
Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the new tool recently went live on AccessDubuqueJobs.com, a job-search website operated by GDDC and the Telegraph Herald.
She explained that the new tool, created by national data aggregator EMSI, is capable of scanning the skills, licenses and certifications within one’s resume in a matter of seconds. The skills-match system then links the job-seeker to specific openings.
“Prior to this tool, using the website still involved the job-seeker doing a lot of work,” explained Dietzel. “With this new feature, rather than sifting through all the jobs (linked to) a keyword or an industry, the system will automatically match them to all the jobs that match the skills in their resume.”
Dietzel said GDDC is the first economic development organization in the country to utilize this EMSI feature.
The tool works by automatically scanning resumes for up to 30,000 different keywords. It then compares those findings to all jobs posted on the website and ranks the available positions based on the number of skills that are matched.
The feature also works in the opposite direction, allowing employers to more efficiently work through resumes on the website and find the applicants who meet their needs.
“As our employers are climbing out of the recession and ramping up, it is imperative that they can quickly find the talent that they need to be successful,” Dietzel said.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., believes that these skills-matching capabilities are being launched at a time when such a tool is particularly important.
The latest data issued by the state of Iowa showed that 55,800 people were employed at jobs in Dubuque County in July, which is 4,300 positions lower than it was during the same month last year.
Dickinson also emphasized that the incentive for out-of-work residents to land new jobs may be higher now than in previous months.
In recent months, many individuals who were laid off or faced a reduction in hours were eligible for a $600 per-week addition to typical unemployment benefits. This $600 boost expired in the final week of July, however, increasing the incentive for many to promptly re-enter the workforce.
“We know that some individuals were laid off and they were waiting to get called back to the job they had before. But that job may be gone,” Dickinson said. “And the extra bump to unemployment may be gone as well. This may be the right time to enter the workforce.”
Dickinson also pointed to the abundance of available jobs on the website — more than 700 are currently posted — as proof that opportunities exist. He believes that bridging the gap between job-seekers and open positions could help drive the economy forward.
“This is a unique tool to connect talent to employment at the precise time that we really need it,” he said.