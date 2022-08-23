PEOSTA, Iowa -- The gymnasium and cafeteria at Peosta Elementary School rang with the shouts of students this morning as children laughed with their classmates and met their teachers on the first day of school.
Classes began today for students in Western Dubuque Community School District, along with Dubuque Community Schools and Holy Family Catholic Schools.
In Peosta, Averie Veach and Tally Herrig, both 6 years old, sat in the gym with their first-grade classmates. Tally said she was looking forward to math class and recess.
"I like school because when we're here, we can do a lot of fun stuff," she said.
Lukas Ziegelmaier and Declan Creek, both 8, said they were excited to start third grade.
"I like that you can make new friends," Lukas said.
Declan said science class is his favorite part of school.
"You can do experiments," he said.
Bella Scholbrock, 8, was excited to learn to write in cursive during third grade this year. She added that she had been placed in the class with the teacher she most wanted.
Fourth graders Addy Ties, 10, and Gracyn Mialkowski, 9, however, didn't know what to expect from their new teacher.
"I don't know yet if I would like her or not," said Gracyn.
Just after 8 a.m., Peosta Elementary students headed to their classrooms to start the day.
First-grade teacher Dana McAtee passed out coloring sheets and stickers for the children in her class, who eagerly pulled out boxes of crayons and set to work.
"I'm going to decorate my octopus first," said Ruby Lattner, placing eye and mouth stickers on a large pink octopus.
Principal Melissa O'Brien said she was looking forward to the special events the year would bring, such as the school walk-a-thon and monthly celebrations.
"The kids … bring such a joy and energy to the building that is just fabulous," she said.
