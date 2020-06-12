Holy Family Catholic Schools announced Friday that its academic calendar will remain the same for the 2020-21 school year.
The first day of school for students will be Aug. 24 as previously planned, barring any COVID-19 changes or restrictions that may arise before then. Buildings within the Holy Family Catholic School system will reopen June 15 with limited access.
An email from Chief Administrator Phil Bormann said students were “successful in making academic progress and achieving grade-level standards” last school year, even with the switch to virtual learning.
For students who were “unable to fully engage” during virtual learning, a kick-start program will take place at the end of the summer to assist the student in meeting grade-level standards before the new year.
This announcement follows the decision by the Dubuque Community School Board to move the first day of school to Aug. 14. Students were previously supposed to start classes Aug. 24.